Enough of “someday.” In the midst of another ski season, it can become all too easy to remain complacent with our skiing and riding adventures. Then again, with a new year upon us, perhaps it’s time to dedicate ourselves to some resolutions to create a different winter environment than we might normally enjoy. Since we’re a bit past the point of committing to stay in shape, lest we avoid the burn of our legs after a day on the hill, here are just a few things I hope to accomplish in 2017. Ski...