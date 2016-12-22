When you need to send money from the U.S. to friends or family abroad, your first thought might be to rush to your bank. But banks’ average fees are around $43, and their foreign exchange rates and delivery speeds aren’t the best.

Instead, consider these providers for sending international money transfers.

MORE: Best ways to send money within the U.S.

To compare costs by provider, see our charts below.

For transfers that originate in the U.S., TransferWise moves money exclusively between bank accounts, so delivery time depends on local banking hours.

Once logged on to its website, you can view OFX’s consumer exchange rates and compare them with market rates. You can book rates any time online or by calling an OFX dealer during business hours. To have more control over the exchange rate you get, you can set up email alerts for specific currencies. You can also lock in rates for a future transfer or target rates, meaning that a transfer will be sent only if the market rate drops to the one you specify.

Promotion: Select “Learn More” to get the $5 fee waived for transfers under $5,000, or tell an OFX agent that NerdWallet referred you.

However you send money, using one of these providers can be a cheap, fast and convenient way to get your money where it needs to go.

Spencer Tierney is a staff writer at NerdWallet, a personal finance website.

Updated Dec. 2, 2016.

Cost to send $200 from the U.S. to Mexico: Between bank accounts

Cost to send $200 from the U.S. to Mexico: As cash

To sample costs by provider, we looked at the most popular destination for U.S.-based transfers: Mexico, according to recent World Bank data. We selected $200 as the transfer amount, which is what World Bank uses for comparisons.

In assessing costs, we looked at upfront fees and the foreign exchange rate margin. The margin is the difference between the currency exchange rate a big bank uses — the “interbank rate” or midmarket rate — and the exchange rate a provider charges you. This interbank rate is what you find on Google or Bloomberg, and it’s generally better than the exchange rate you can get, since banks and other providers mark up rates to make money off transfers.

In our tables, a positive margin is the dollar amount that a provider’s exchange rate adds to your total cost. It appears as a percentage of the $200 transaction. A 0% margin means the transfer is sent at the interbank rate of $1 to 20.631 Mexican pesos, the rate on Bloomberg on Dec. 2, 2016, at 11:30 a.m. PST. We used providers’ rates from their websites at that time as well.

To determine the best money transfer services, we compared 23 providers by fees, delivery speeds, security, number of supported currencies and number of physical locations worldwide. Priority went to the ones with a combination of the lowest fees, fastest delivery, tightest security and most supported currencies. We excluded services that don’t work in the U.S.

Money transfer providers surveyed: Currencies Direct, CurrencyTransfer, MoneyCorp, MoneyGram, OFX, PayPal, Payza, Remitly, Ria, Sharemoney, TorFX, Transfast, TransferWise, Travelex, Venstar Xchange, Viamericas, Wal-Mart, Wells Fargo (ExpressSend), Western Union, World First, WorldRemit, XE and Xoom.

The article Best Ways to Send Money Internationally originally appeared on NerdWallet.










