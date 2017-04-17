Boston Marathon 2017: Live updates

Update 10:40 a.m.: The Boston Athletic Association announces the winner of the women's push-rim: Manuela Schar of Switzerland. This is Schar's first Boston Marathon win and she set a new course record of 1:28:17.

🏅🇨🇭Manuela Schar just won women's push-rim for the first time with a new course record! #Boston2017 #BeBoston — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 17, 2017

Update 10:45 a.m.: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh along with the five families who lost loved ones in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings announced today the artist who will honor the victims and survivors with installations along Boylston Street.

Sculptor Pablo Eduardo was chosen unanimously by the families to design the markers that will be placed on the two bombing sites on Boylston Street. Eduardo graduated from The School of the Museum of Fine Arts and Tufts University and he will work in collaboration with the families, the City of Boston and the Boston Art Commission to design, construct and install the memorial, the mayor’s office said in a release.

"We will never forget the events of April 15, 2013," Walsh said in a statement. "Together, these memorials will create a place for people to connect with each other, and to reflect. The result will be a testament to the spirit and resiliency of the people of Boston, and a way to honor those we have lost, and those who are still healing."

The art installation at the bombing sites is scheduled to be complete by April 2018.

"It is humbling to have been chosen to create a work of art that will honor the victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon attack," Eduardo said in a statement. "Art is a powerful vehicle for remembrance and healing, and my goal is for this art to embody the spirit of those we lost and the spirit of the city they loved."

Update 10:40 a.m.: The Boston Athletic Association announces the winner of the men's push-rim: Marcel Hug. This is Hug's third straight Boston Marathon win. Today he set a new course record of 1:18:04

Marcel Hug just took the lead in men's push-rim! It's a race! — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 17, 2017

🏅🇨🇭Marcel Hug wins his 3rd straight Boston Marathon setting a new course record of 1:18:04 #Boston2017 #BeBoston — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 17, 2017

Originally published at 10:30 a.m.: Marathon Monday is in full swing in Boston, as racers in the 121st annual Boston Marathon are well on their way to the finish line.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures edging into the 70s greeted runners at the starting line in Hopkinton as the first wave of racers – the mobility impaired – took off at 8:50 a.m. The elite women racers started at 9:30 a.m., followed by the elite men at 10 a.m.

Here is the complete list of times when runners push off for the 2017 Boston Marathon.

– 8:50 a.m. — Mobility impaired start

– 9:17 a.m. — Men’s push-rim wheelchair start

– 9:19 a.m. — Women’s push-rim wheelchair start

– 9:22 a.m. — Handcycle start

– 9:32 a.m. — Elite women’s start

– 10:00 a.m. — Elite men’s and Wave One start

– 10:25 a.m. — Wave Two start

– 10:50 a.m. — Wave Three start

– 11:15 a.m. — Wave Four start

More than 30,000 runners will participate in the 26.2 mile race that ends at Copley Square in Boston. The Boston Athletic Association, which organizes the annual marathon expects up to 500,000 spectators could turn up to cheer on runners.

The bulk of the runners will be passing through the finish line between 10:41 a.m. and 3:04 p.m., the BAA said, though times are subject to change.

Elite runners could finish the race in as little as two hours and ten minutes – Galen Rupp, fresh off a bronze medeal at the Rio Olympics in the marathon with a time of 2:10:05 looks to be America's best bet to bring home a win, but most runners will take about five hours to complete the 26.2-mile Boston Marathon.

For the inside scoop on the best places to watch runners in the 2017 Boston Marathon, click here.

Spectators should expect tight security along the race route. Boston Police and local police are reminding spectators not to bring large bags or backpacks and conducting searches when necessary. This year’s Boston Marathon is the fourth race since the bombing at the finish line killed two and injured dozens.