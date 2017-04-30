No one was safe from Hasan Minhaj at the White House correspondents dinner

Hasan Minhaj spared no one in his roast at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday — hurling jokes at the media, the Trump administration and, of course, the president himself, or the "elephant not in the room," as Minhaj called him.

Traditionally, hosts at the correspondents' dinner roast the president at the annual event, but President Donald Trump was a no-show at the dinner, which also marked his 100th day in office — he chose to spend the day at a campaignlike rally in Pennsylvania, but that didn’t stop "Daily Show" correspondent Minhaj from tossing a few jokes his way.

Minhaj’s jokes were generally lighthearted. He told the media in attendance, "Your work is invaluable, and I mean that as a fake journalist."

Some jokes took a more biting tone: "I've been watching 'House of Cards' just to relax. Oh, a vice president pushes a journalist in front of a train? How quaint."

In a room where most of the jokes were met with nervous laughter and awkward silence, Minhaj tossed out more than a few stunners. Here are our five favorites:

On hosting the dinner

"I would say it is an honor to do this, but that would be an alternative fact. It is not. No one wanted to do this so of course it falls in the hands of an immigrant. That's how it always goes down."

On the First Amendment

"Only in America can a first-generation Indian-American Muslim kid get on this stage and make fun of the president."

On Trump’s disdain for the media

"You [the media] can’t make any mistakes, because when one of you messes up, he [Trump] blames your entire group … and now you know what it feels like to be a minority."

On Trump’s golfing habit

"Every time Trump goes golfing, the headline should read, 'Trump golfing. Apocalypse delayed. Take the W.'"

On Trump’s tweets

"In four hours, Donald Trump will be tweeting about how bad Nicki Minaj bombed at this dinner."

