Manchester bomber identified as Salman Abedi

Authorities have identified the suicide bomber behind the attack at an Ariana Grande concert.
Sam Newhouse
 Published : May 23, 2017 | Updated : May 23, 2017
Helpers attend to people inside the Manchester Arena after a suspected suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)

 The 22-year-old man who detonated a nail bomb among a crowd of concert-goers in Manchester on Monday night has been identified as Libyan national Salman Abedi.

Abedi is reported to have died during the suicide bombing. ISIS said it was behind the attack.

British police arrested another 23-year-old man and raided a property in southern Manchester while searching for accomplices in the aftermath of the attack.

Authorities are currently exploring whether Abedi was part of a “cell” or carried out a “lone wolf attack.”

The explosion ripped through a crowd of Ariana Grande fans right after the singer concluded a concert in Manchester.

Some 22 people died and dozens more were injured. So far three victims have been identified.

Grande said she was “broken” on Twitter after the bombing and is expected to cancel remaining tour dates in Europe.

Additional reporting by Reuters

