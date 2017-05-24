Manchester Evening News raising funds for concert bombing victims

A fundraiser for victims of Monday night's concert bombing in Manchester smashed expectations, passing their goal of a million pounds by raising £1,145,944 in just over a day.

The Manchester Evening News' fundraiser has been supported by 37,000 donors so far, according to its JustGiving.com page.

"Manchester Evening News readers have been asking how they can help, so we have started this fund to help support the families in the aftermath of the attack," organizers said on the fundraising page. "The money raised by the Manchester Evening News and its readers will be administered by the British Red Cross, who are offering support to affected families. All of it will go to the families."

The Manchester Evening News has devoted their website to coverage of the bombing in their backyard, with detailed obituaries of the victims being posted regularly.

All victims at the Ariana Grande concert bombing have been identified by authorities, but not all names have yet been made public. They include many teen girls, some young men and some parents who were at the venue to pick up their children.

Meanwhile, authorities arrested alleged suicide bomber Salman Abedi's brother in Tripoli, Libya, as raids around Manchester led to the arrests of four others, one of whom was also reported to be an Abedi brother.

Some say the creator of the nail bomb Abedi detonated as concertgoers were exiting remains at large.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May had raised the nation's threat level on Tuesday, saying another attack was "imminent."