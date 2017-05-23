Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi: What we know so far

Police have identified the suicide bomber who murdered 22 people and injured 59 others at an Ariana Grande concert at England’s Manchester Arena on Monday night as 22-year-old Salman Abedi.

Abedi is believed to have used an improvised explosive device to carry out the attack at the concert, where mostly young teenage girls were in attendance. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a tweet Tuesday morning and at least one other person has been arrested in connection with the bombing, Manchester Police said via Twitter this morning.

Abedi detonated his improvised explosive just outside the concert arena as the 20,000 in attendance were exiting the venue. It appears Abedi timed the attack to impose maximum casualties in the area just outside the security perimeter.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the attacker tried to “maximize carnage and to kill and injure indiscriminately.”

UK PM Theresa May says Manchester concert attacker aimed to cause "maximum carnage" with time and place of bomb https://t.co/Fs9sj0nnFT pic.twitter.com/GapoAvxRHB — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 23, 2017

Here’s what we know so far about Salman Abedi, the man identified as the attacker:

Manchester bomber Salman Abedi was a Libyan refugee

The suicide bomber, Abedi, is a UK resident born in 1994. He and is the second youngest of four children the Abedi family who emigrated to the UK from Libya under refugee status to escape the Gadhafi regime, the Telegraph reported.

Abedi’s mother Samia Tabbal, 50, and father, Ramadan Abedi, a security officer, were both born in Libya and emigrated first to London prior to moving to Fallowfield, a city just south of Manchester, where they have lived for 10 years.

Family of Salman Abedi has ties to Islam

Abedi’s sister, 18-year-old Jomana, has worked at the Manchester Islamic Centre’s Didsbury Mosque, the Telegraph reported.

The family grew up in the Whalley Range area, living beside the girl’s high school which made headlines in 2015 after twins Zahra and Salma Halane, two aspiring medical students, left England to live in Isis-controlled Syria.

Police investigating if Salman Abedi part of larger terrorist network

Manchester Police said Tuesday they were working to determine whether Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi was operating as a lone wolf, of working with a larger terrorist network.

At least one other person had been arrested. Manchester Police confirmed the arrest of a 23-year-old in South Manchester on Tuesday morning.

With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Police said they have executed at least two raids in the Manchester area and carried out a controlled detonation at one of the locations.

“We are currently treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise. We are working closely with the national counter terrorism policing network and UK intelligence partners,” Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said in a statement. “This is clearly a concerning time for people but we are doing all we can working with local and national agencies to support those affected and gather information about what has happened tonight. As you will understand we are still receiving information and updates so will provide more details when we have a clearer picture.”