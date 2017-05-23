Trump after Manchester: will call terrorists 'losers' from now on

The perpetrators behind the Manchester bombings are "losers," President Donald Trump declared at a press conference in the Middle East.

“I won’t call them monsters, because they would like that term,” Trump said. “They would think that’s a great name. I will call them from now on ‘losers.’ Because that’s what they are, they’re losers. And we’ll have more of them, but they’re losers, just remember that.”

The apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert which ISIS has claimed responsibility for killed at least 22 and injured some 50 people.

The attack came while Trump is in the midst of his first overseas trip as president.

RELATED: Ariana Grande 'broken' after concert bombing, cancels tour

“I would like to begin by offering my prayers to the people of Manchester and the United Kingdom,” Trump said as he started a press conference with Mahmoud Abbas, head of the Palestinian Authority.

“I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack, and to the many killed and the families, so many families, of the victims,” he said. “We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom, so many young beautiful innocent people enjoying and living their murdered by evil losers.”

“This is what I’ve spent these last few days talking about during my trip overseas,” Trump continued. “Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed.”

UK authorities claimed to have identified the bomber behind Monday night’s attack as a 23-year-old man. The bomber has not been identified.

Watch Trump’s comments below.