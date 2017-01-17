Biologists were on Monday investigating the death of dozens of false killer whales that became stranded in Florida's Everglades National Park over the weekend, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said.

The U.S. Coast Guard spotted the stranded mammals, members of the dolphin family, on Saturday in Hog Key. A total of 82 were found dead and another 13 were unaccounted for, NOAA said.

Biologists will try to determine the cause of death using samples collected during post-mortem examination.

