(Reuters) - Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP <BX.N> is no longer looking at buying a $5 billion stake in Energy Transfer Partners <ETP.N>, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In December, Blackstone was said to be looking at a stake in ETP, the company building the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. ETP shares slid nearly 2 percent on Monday while the stock of parent Energy Transfer Equity LP <ETE.N> shed 5.4 percent.

Reuters was unable to verify the report.

