BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed and 35 wounded by a car bomb on Monday in a busy square in Baghdad's sprawling Sadr City district, police and medical sources said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but Islamic State regularly targets civilian areas in the heavily fortified capital. Three bombs killed 29 people across the city on Saturday.

