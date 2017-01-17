LONDON (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW <BMWG.DE>, which builds its Mini model in Britain, said on Tuesday it was best for business for the UK to be in the single market and urged London to ensure the country retained tariff-free access to the bloc.

Prime Minister Theresa May said earlier Britain will quit the single market when it exits the bloc, in a decisive speech that quashed speculation she would seek a compromise deal to stay inside the world's biggest trading group.

"We ... urge her to ensure the UK’s negotiations with the EU result in uncomplicated, tariff-free access to the EU single market in future," a BMW spokeswoman said.

