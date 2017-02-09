(Reuters) - Boeing Co <BA.N> is the front-runner for a Singapore Airlines Ltd <SIAL.SI> order of at least 35 wide-body aircraft that could be valued at around $13.8 billion at list prices, Bloomberg reported.

A decision to go with Boeing would be a setback for Airbus Group <AIR.PA>, which plans to build a bigger version of its A350 although these plans have already been placed on hold amid uncertainty over demand for wide-body jets.

Singapore Airlines is looking at choosing 20 of the latest model of Boeing's 777, the 406-seat 777-9 over a stretched version of the Airbus A350, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

It is also poised to take at least 19 of the longest Dreamliner model, the Boeing 787-10, it reported, adding that the order could be unveiled this week.(http://bloom.bg/2lscCA1)

Singapore Airlines said in a statement that it has discussions with aircraft manufacturers on a regular basis about its fleet requirements.

"Such discussions are confidential until we have a firm deal to announce", it said.

Boeing declined to comment.

Singapore Airlines has also reviewed a proposed version of the twin-engine 777 that would carry about 450 passengers, a load previously handled by four-engine jumbo jets only, Bloomberg said.

