(Reuters) - Indian budget airline SpiceJet Ltd <SPJT.BO> is expected to order at least 92 Boeing Co <BA.N> 737 jetliners, as it looks to bolster its presence in the world's fastest growing aerospace market, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The deal, which would more than double SpiceJet's 40-plane fleet, may be closed within weeks Bloomberg reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the decision.

The order could be worth about $10.1 billion, the publication reported.

Boeing declined to comment while SpiceJet was not immediately available outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)