A New Year, a new life. Well, two new lives, actually.

Both Boston and New York saw their first babies of 2017 just after midnight.

Kennedy Lynn Schmitt, daughter of Will and Julia Schmitt of Brookline, was born at 12:01 a.m. at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, the Boston Globe reported. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 19 ¼ inches.

Seven minutes later, New York reportedly welcomed its first baby, too.

A boy named Nathan was born at Flushing Hospital in Queens at 12:08 a.m. NBC4 reported. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

We're not seeing any birth announcements from Philadelphia yet, but you know we’re waiting with bated breath!