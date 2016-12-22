BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank has cut its 2017 economic growth estimate and sees inflation remaining low in the next two years, signaling policymakers are ready to step up monetary easing to pull the economy out its worst recession in memory.

In its quarterly inflation report released on Thursday, the bank lowered its growth forecast to 0.8 percent from 1.3 percent for 2017. It kept its 2017 and 2018 inflation baseline scenario forecasts at 4.4 and 3.6 percent respectively, below the official target of 4.5 percent.

A sharp drop in prices and contracting activity are expected to prompt the central bank to opt for a 50 basis-point cut at its next, Jan. 11, meeting after two consecutive cuts of 25 basis points each.

In its report, the bank argued that the economy, entering its third year of recession, will further slow inflation that earlier this year surged to two digits. The bank now expects inflation to end 2016 at 6.5 percent.

The bank also said that anchored inflation expectations allow policymakers to take into account the costs of disinflation in its monetary policy decisions.

"The magnitude of monetary easing and the speeding up of its pace will depend on inflation forecasts and expectations," its said, repeating the language used in the minutes of its last rate-setting meeting.

At 13.75 percent, the central bank's benchmark Selic rate remains one of the highest reference rates among major economies at a time when doubts remain over the strength of the global economy.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Alonso Soto; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)