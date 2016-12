BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's public sector debt will continue to grow in the next three to four years, but then start to stabilize with the help of a measure that limits public spending, the head of the country's treasury, Ana Paula Vescovi, said on Monday.

In a press briefing, Vescovi said the government will meet its 2016 primary deficit target.

