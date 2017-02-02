BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer is elevating his infrastructure investment secretary Wellington Moreira Franco to a ministry-level position and appointing lawmaker Antonio Imbassahy of the allied PSDB party as minister in charge of relations with Congress, the presidential spokesman said on Thursday.

Temer's Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha said separately that the president is likely to nominate the next Supreme Court justice in the coming days "or even hours."

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Chris Reese)