By Anthony Boadle and Leonardo Goy

BRASILIA (Reuters) - President Michel Temer will propose legislation to lift restrictions on foreign ownership of airlines and agricultural land in Brazil as it strives to pull the economy out of a two-year recession, government sources said on Monday.

Temer's center-right government plans to send Congress a bill allowing 100 percent foreign ownership of airlines, though investors will be obliged to help expand regional flight services, two sources said.

The government will soon propose a bill lifting a ban on foreign investors buying agricultural land in Brazil, on the condition that 10 percent of any purchase is destined to land reform to benefit landless farmers and peasants, said one of the sources, a presidential aide who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Brazil still has one of the most concentrated land ownership on the planet despite years of reforms.

Temer last year vetoed an aviation bill that would have allowed full foreign ownership of local airlines in an agreement with senators who wanted inclusion of measures to boost regional aviation. The new draft will do just that.

"The initial idea is to reopen regional routes that were abandoned so that they get regular flights again," a source with knowledge of transport policy said on condition of anonymity.

Foreign companies currently can hold up to a 20 percent stake in Brazilian airlines. U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc has 9.48 percent of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, Brazil's largest domestic airline.

Plans to open up land to foreign purchases again will be welcomed by Brazil's agribusiness sector, seeking new partners.

Brazil restricted the sale of land to foreign investors in 2010 due to concerns that countries such as China could take control of large segments of arable land in the midst of a super commodity boom.

Companies in Brazil's commodities sector have pushed to review the rules to allow for more investment to flow into the country, especially in the pulp and paper, sugar and ethanol, grains and cotton sectors.

(Reporting by Leonardo Goy, Anthony Boadle, Lisandra Paraguassu, Alonso Soto, Maria Pia Sica Palermo and Daniel Flynn; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Lisa Shumaker)