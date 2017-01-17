Anya Taylor-Joy’s fingers are covered in giant rings. The biggest boasts two snakes intertwined, like an infinity sign, but with the heads of lions. The snake, she says, stands for rebirth, while the lions represent pride. “They’re my knuckle-dusters,” the actress says, laughing at jewelry that could cause real damage in a scuffle. “I’m a woman. You’ve got to be prepared for this kind of s—.” The smallest ring, meanwhile, bears a modest witch sign — a shout-out to “The Witch,” the indie horror...