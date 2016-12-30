Bristol Palin has a name for the artists who turned down the chance to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration next month: Sissies.

In a typo-peppered blog post on Patheos.com, Palin wrote, “Isn’t it amazing how ‘not cool’ it is to be conservative in the public eye? Either Hollywood is that far off — or we have so many sissies we have in the spot light (sic) too scared to stand for what they believe in!”

Palin, daughter of former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, then threw some shade at a few of the artists who refused to perform at the Jan. 20 event.

Take a look:

Elton John

“Elton delivered a jab at American country music, too, which is surprising considering he stole all their rhinestone outfits,” Palin wrote of John’s interview in The Guardian, in which he explained his refusal and suggested Trump ask “Ted f—king Nugent" or "one of those country stars.”

The Chainsmokers

“Don’t worry; I’ve never heard of them either,” Palin wrote of the Grammy-nominated DJ duo made up of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall.

Garth Brooks

“Apparently, Elton was wrong. Not every country superstar is willing to sing for Trump,” Palin wrote. “Garth Brooks seemed like a shoe-in (sic) but eventually backed out. However, Brooks and his wife, fellow country legend Trisha Yearwood, had no problem singing for President Obama at this year’s Christmas tree lighting celebration.”

Jackie Evancho

Palin had nothing but praise for the “America’s Got Talent” runner-up, who will sing the national anthem at Trump’s inauguration. It “might be her best decision yet,” Palin said.

We can hardly disagree. The 16-year-old’s record sales exploded after she agreed to perform. Two of her past releases hit No. 2 on the Billboard charts, and she became the youngest performer to go platinum.

Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion are among those who turned down the inauguration gig.

While the Radio City Rockettes are scheduled to perform, several of its dancers are not happy about it. One said it's an "issue of racism and sexism" while another said it's "appalling."