(Reuters) - Britain's Foreign Office said that U.S. President Donald Trump's travel restrictions only applied to individuals traveling from the seven named countries, so people arriving from other countries, including the United Kingdom, would not be subject to more checks regardless of nationality or place of birth.

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, who earlier on Sunday said it was divisive and wrong to stigmatize because of nationality, had sought clarification from the U.S. government, the Foreign Office said late on Sunday. http://bit.ly/2khqkIl

The new Republican president on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries, amidst global backlash.

The Foreign Office also clarified that dual nationals, with citizenship from Britain and one of the seven countries, will only be subject to extra checks if they travel to the United States from one of the targeted countries.

"The US has reaffirmed its strong commitment to the expeditious processing of all travelers from the United Kingdom," the British Foreign Office also said in a statement.

