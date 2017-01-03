LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways <ICAG.L> cabin crew plan to hold a 48-hour strike starting on Jan. 10, after suspending previous plans to walk out over Christmas, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.

Crew who serve as part of British Airways' 'mixed fleet' - and have poorer terms and conditions than some longer-serving staff - rejected a pay offer from BA shortly before Christmas.

"Unite remains hopeful that a negotiated settlement which meets our members' aspirations can be achieved and would urge British Airways to engage constructively in meaningful talks to address poverty pay," the trade union said.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, writing by David Milliken)