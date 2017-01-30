Starbucks says it will hire 10,000 refugees in the coming years.

Google says it has started a $4 million fund to defend its employees.

And the ACLU announced that over the weekend, it raised six times the amount of money it usually does in an entire year.

While President Donald Trump’s actions to build a wall along the Mexican border and ban refugees from entering the U.S. have sparked protests around the world, they have also prompted businesses to pledge millions of dollars to protect their workers, and ordinary Americans to open their wallets to support immigrant advocacy groups.

The ACLU, whose attorneys fanned out to airports around the country over the weekend to help the hundreds of people detained following Trump’s immigration ban, the donations have been pouring in.

In one weekend, it raised more than $24 million in online contributions. CNN reported that the group usually raises about $4 million in a year.

On CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS, ACLU executive director Anthony Romero called the U.S. "a nation of immigrants." He added, "we have welcomed refugees to our shores. Refugees in particular are among the most vulnerable individuals, and the idea that we would try to shut them out because of the fear-mongering, the xenophobia that President Trump has now engaged in, we find very troubling."

Lyft announced Sunday it was donating $1 million over the next four years to the ACLU, while Microsoft and the workplace software app, Slack, are promising to match donations to the organization.

As a show of solidarity, members of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance suspended pickups at John F. Kennedy Airport on Saturday from 6 to 7 p.m. Uber said it would eliminate surge pricing but continued to pick up and drop off passengers there, sparking criticism on social media.

Other tech giants in Silcon Valley are joining the charge, too, donating funds and vowing shelter for refugees, CNBC reported.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin joined protesters at San Francisco International Airport Saturday in solidarity. Google also created a $4 million fund to help employees and others affected by the policy.

Airbnb’s CEO said the home-sharing service would provide free housing to refugees and anyone outside their home country who is denied entry to the U.S.

Also in response to Trump’s refugee ban, Starbucks is developing plans to hire 10,000 refugees in 75 countries where the coffee giant does business, said CEO Howard Schultz.

In a letter to employees, Schultz said the Seattle-based company will neither "stand by, nor stand silent" in the face of Trump's actions. "We are living in an unprecedented time, one in which we are witness to the conscience of our country, and the promise of the American Dream, being called into question," Schultz wrote. In the U.S., the focus of hiring efforts will be on those immigrants who aided the U.S. military as interpreters or other support staff.

Trump's supporters quickly seized on the announcement, calling for a ban on Starbucks' products.

Local businesses are also joining in.

Philadelphia-based bakery The Baker's Jar promised to donate 25 percent of its proceeds Sunday to the ACLU, and a startup app, NeedsList, is looking to connect refugee communities to the help they need.

In New York City, a delivery company that employs only refugee chefs says it's going to keep doing what it does.

Manal Kahi, CEO and cofounder of Offbeat, told Metro that the six chefs it employs from Syria, Eritrea, Nepal and Guinea will meet Monday to discuss any further action they plan on taking. For now, they'll continue serving dishes of their home countries.

"What we have been doing is highlighting the fact that refugees have a lot to contribute to the country, and they have a lot of value," Kahi said. "The best thing we can do right now is to keep doing what we're good at, what we're best at, which is keep cooking amazing food and keep presenting amazing flavor from around the world."