California Gov. Jerry Brown plans to undergo treatment for prostate cancer for the second time in four years, and he has received an excellent prognosis from his doctor, his office said on Saturday.

Brown's office released a statement saying that the treatment would take place between late February and early March and that the 78-year-old Democrat would keep a full work schedule during that time.

"Fortunately, this is not extensive disease, can be readily treated with a short course of radiotherapy, and there are not expected to be any significant side effects," his oncologist, Dr. Eric Small of the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center, said in the statement.

"The prognosis for Governor Brown is excellent," Small said.

Brown, who was reelected to a fourth term in 2014, was treated for early-stage prostate cancer in late 2012 and early 2013. He also had a cancerous growth removed from the right side of his nose in April 2011.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said on Friday he has been given a clean bill of health after undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

Wolf, a 68-year-old Democrat, announced in February he had treatable prostate cancer, the most common form of cancer in men. He also carried out his official duties during treatment.

The announcement by Brown and Wolf came in the same week that Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton disclosed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Earlier this month, Dayton, 70, collapsed while delivering his state-of-the-state address in St. Paul.

(Reporting by David Ingram in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)