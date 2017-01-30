ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 30, 2017
Today 12:13 pm

Poll: Will Trump's travel ban be overturned?

The ACLU secured an emergency stay, but immigration restrictions remain.

People protest Donald Trump's travel ban from Muslim majority countries at the International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles.

People protest Donald Trump's travel ban from Muslim majority countries at the International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles.

Reuters

Photo:

Trump's travel ban that restricts people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country immediately faced legal challenge after the executive order was issued.

An emergency stay won by the ACLU stated that those with valid visas or refugee status who were detained after arriving in the U.S. or while in transit could stay in America. 

RELATED: Immigration lawyer explains Trump's executive orders

The Trump administration on Sunday loosened a restriction on legal permanent residents of the United States, also known as green card holders, from the seven countries — Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Late on Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security said they would be admitted, subject to additional security checks if needed.

But lawmakers and immigration advocates are vowing to repeal or get the order fully overturned in the courts, calling it unconstutional and a ban on Muslims.  

Do you think they will succeed? Let us know below.

-Reuters contributed to this report

Opponents of Starbucks' intention to hire thousands of refugees are calling on coffee drinkers to stop buying their products.

#BanStarbucks spreads on Twitter after company vows to hire refugees

On Sunday, Starbucks announced the company would hire 10,000 refugees worldwide over the next five years as a response to President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees from entering the U.S. By Monday morning, calls to ban Starbucks had spread on Twitter, with users urging caffeine addicts to get their fix elsewhere, with the hashtag, #BanStarbucks. Supporters of Trump's order, which temporarily blocks refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.,
Businesses fight back against Trump's immigration banGlobal backlash grows against Trump's immigration orderNYPD ramps up security after Quebec mosque shooting, while detainees remain at JFK
Subway sheisters. 

See the all female cast of ‘Ocean’s Eight’ ride the subway

Looks like the “Ocean’s” franchise is staying afloat. We got a sneak peek at “Ocean’s 8,” an all-female “Ocean’s Eleven” spin-off out this summer, when Warner Brothers released this photo of the cast riding the subway.  Sandra Bullock leads the pack as Debbie Ocean, the rumored sister to George Clooney’s Danny Ocean. Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway and more make up the slick gang of robbers.  Because this is an Ocean’s flick, it will center around a blowout...
One Way or Another

Watch obscure movies made by women of color at BAM

One Way or Another: Black Women's Cinema, 1970-1991 BAMcinematek Feb. 3 through Feb. 23 Of last year’s top 250 highest grossing films, only seven-percent were directed by women. That’s a two-percent decline from the year before. Female filmmakers have always had a hard time breaking into the business, to say nothing of women of color. RELATED: Stream This: Films that are (or should have been) nominated for Oscars Just look at the two dozen-or-so titles in BAM’s series “One Way or Another: Black...
San Fermin

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 'Really,' A Fish Called Wanda' and CRASHfest come to town

THEATER Really Company One presents the New England premiere of this play by Jackie Sibblies Drury, about two women sifting through the work of a deceased photographer they both knew, searching for insight into his life and mind. But is there any insight to be found there? What does art really tell us about the artist? What does it really tell us about anything?  Through Feb. 12 Matter and Light Gallery, 63 Thayer St., Boston $15-$25, c1really.brownpapertickets.com   ARTS I Dread to Think … Liz...
Can Tibetan sound healing soothe Trump-induced tensions?

Can Tibetan sound healing soothe Trump-induced tensions?

Sound healing sits somewhere on the logic cusp of New Age-y and actual science. Theoretically, the claim that sound waves could impact the ebbs and flows of energy within the body the same way they disrupt the surface tension of substances sort of makes sense. (Scientists don’t totally agree.) Plus, sound therapy has been used as a method of healing and meditation since ancient times. Surely there must be something to it? For me, anxiety from obsessive Twitter checking has manifested itself in...
The Lobster

Stream This: Films that are (or should have been) nominated for Oscars

‘The Lobster’ Amazon Prime The majority of this year’s Oscar nominees are from movies that — no surprise! — were released during Oscar season. So to catch up, you have to leave your house and buy a ticket. One title you can watch instantly, from the comfort of your recliner, is one of this year’s unexpected moneymakers: That darkly comic dystopia in which single people have 45 days to find a romantic partner or else they’re turned into an animal of their choice. “The Lobster” nabbed a nom for...
Cate Le Bon makes poetic songs for absurd times

Cate Le Bon makes poetic songs for absurd times

Cate Le Bon is well aware that we live in strange times. That’s the premise for the Welsh singer/songwriter’s new EP “Rock Pool” (out today), which came out of the same recording sessions as her 2016 record “Crab Day.” “It’s almost a reactionary language to the absurdity and horror of the times we’re living in,” says Le Bon, who now lives in Los Angeles. She wrote these songs before Donald Trump came into power and Brexit happened, but she certainly recognizes their significance now. The EP’s...
Bombino puts a Western spin on Tuareg rock

Bombino puts a Western spin on Tuareg rock

Bombino, the Niger-based musician née Omara Moctar, fell in love with the guitar as a child refugee living in Algeria. “The guitar to me represented freedom and it became my only dream,” he says. Now 37, Bombino has made recording and performing Tuareg rock across the globe his calling. Like fellow Tuareg musicians Tinariwen, his masterful guitar skills reflect influences from Jimi Hendrix and Mark Knopfler (of the Dire Straits) as well as techniques translated from a traditional lute and a...
Kim Novak in 1958’s “Bell, Book & Candle."

The Brattle Theatre presents a weeklong celebration of the occult

The witching hour is upon us at the Brattle Theatre. Beginning tonight, Dead of Winter: Cinema of the Occult is a weeklong celebration of black magic at the movies, offering panel discussions, multimedia presentations and a dozen films depicting dark rituals and necromancy — everything from Kim Novak bewitching Jimmy Stewart in 1958’s “Bell, Book & Candle” to unholy bonds with a goat named Black Phillip in last year’s indie smash, “The Witch.” The Brattle’s creative director Ned Hinkle enlisted...

New York

Philadelphia

A case against bicycle helmet laws

A case against bicycle helmet laws

Yesterday 1:43 pm Bike-share systems in places like New York and Philadelphia are thriving, but a crisis hit—and then sunk—Seattle’s system this month. The Emerald City’s bike-share system is dead. It’s probably got a lot to do with helmet laws. And if we expect Philadelphia’s system to continue expanding, it’s important we don’t ever fall for a false sense of security the way that city did.  After launching in 2014 under the ownership of a nonprofit organization, Seattle’s Pronto Bike Share was bought out by...

Boston

Thousands protest Trump's travel ban in Copley Square35Photos

Thousands protest Trump's travel ban in Copley Square

Today 1:14 am Protesters, 20,000 strong, swarmed Copley Square Sunday to rally against President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Shoults of "No ban, no wall" and "Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go," rang out across the square and signs peppered the crowd with messages supporting immigrants, saying "Love thy neighbor," and "United we stand." Others sported the famous words from the poem by Emma Lazarus that is inscribed on...


