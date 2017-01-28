OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday Canadians would welcome those fleeing persecution, terror and war, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump put a four-month hold on allowing refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries into the United States.

"To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada," the prime minister tweeted on Saturday.

