Just as the number of protests grew as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, so did the number of words searched in conjunction to his inauguration.

Dictionary.com released its analysis of terms that saw yuge, tremendous spikes as Trump took office.

Below are the site's Top 8 trending lookups on mobile:

• Carnage — rose 1,753 percent

• Behoove — rose 328 percent

• Riot — rose 223 percent

• Populism — rose 221 percent

• Solidarity — rose 134 percent

• Nadir — rose 68 percent

• Impeach — rose 63 percent

• Bigotry — rose 54 percent

“Carnage” spiked after Trump said that urban crime was causing “American carnage” during his speech.