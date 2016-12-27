"Stars Wars" actress Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack last week.

A statement released to People magazine from family spokesman Simon Halls on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, said:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning.”

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” says Lourd. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, said on Sunday that her daughter was in stable condition after she suffered a cardiac episode two days earlier on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

"Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans and friends, I thank you for your prayers and good wishes," Reynolds said on Twitter.

Fans of the actress who famously portrayed Princess Leia in "Star Wars" said they were saddened by the 60-year-old's illness and hospitalization. But they said they were inspired by the appearance of a young Princess Leia in the saga's most recent movie playing in theaters this weekend.

Fisher suffered heart problems shortly before her flight landed in Los Angeles on Friday and received emergency treatment on the plane before she was rushed to a hospital.

The daughter of a Hollywood power couple, movie star Reynolds and entertainer Eddie Fisher, she achieved her own fame portraying Princess Leia in the cinematic space saga launched in 1977.

After celebrity friends and co-stars wished her well on Saturday, many fans went to a Christmas Day screening of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," in which a digital replica of the young Princess Leia appears on screen at the end.

"It's kind of surreal that this movie is coming out now and to think of Carrie Fisher/Princess Leia having a heart attack, it's pretty terrifying," Mike Rosenberg, 28, who works in finance, said at a Times Square cinema. "It's Christmas Day. I'm sure everyone has her in their heart today."