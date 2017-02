BERLIN (Reuters) - The German Foreign Ministry said on Friday that there had been a lull in fighting in eastern Ukraine in recent "hours" but ceasefire breaches were still happening too often.

"In the last couple of hours we have seen a decline in military activities there but I want to say clearly that the number of ceasefire violations remains far too high," a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said.

