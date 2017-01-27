CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago's chief of police was recovering on Friday afternoon after he appeared nearly to faint at a news conference, according to a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was standing alongside Mayor Rahm Emanuel as Emanuel addressed reporters when Johnson began to stagger, video of the event showed.

Emanuel asked Johnson if he was "OK," before the news conference was quickly stopped. Johnson was helped to a chair by Emanuel and police officers. Reporters were then asked to clear the room, video showed.

"Supt Johnson felt light headed at presser and did not lose conciousness (sic). He was coherent and will go to an area hospital for examination," Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department, said in a message on Twitter.

"Supt Johnson walked to his car on his own w Mayor Emanuel and will go to hospital to be checked out. He was talking, alert & feeling better," a second message said.

Friday's news conference was held to highlight increased use of technology aimed at aiding police officers' fight against violent crime. Chicago, a city of 2.7 million, struggled last year with a surge in murders.

Johnson, then 55, was named the chief of police in March of last year. His predecessor, Gerry McCarthy, was ousted amid public outrage that the city delayed for more than a year the release of a video that showed a black teenager being fatally shot by a white officer.

Johnson's selection answered calls from civic leaders for an African-American veteran of the force to be chosen.

