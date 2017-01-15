BEIJING (Reuters) - China has appointed a new governor of Tibet, one of the country's most politically sensitive regions, state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.

A thirty-five-year veteran of the Communist Party, Qi Zhala, 58, has also served as the region's Communist Party vice-secretary and the party boss of regional capital Lhasa, according to his resume, published by party mouthpiece the People's Daily.

He replaces Luosang Jiangcun who was named secretary of the region's National People's Congress in the same Xinhua announcement.

Managing the remote Himalayan region of Tibet remains a difficult issue for China, which has struggled with decades of often violent unrest in protest at Chinese rule, which started when Chinese troops marched into Tibet in 1950.

China says its rule has brought prosperity and stability, and rejects claims from Tibetan exiles and rights groups of widespread repression.

Of Tibetan ethnicity, Qi originates from neighboring Yunnan province. He held official posts in Yunnan before transferring to Tibet in 2010. As governor, he is the second-most powerful figure in the region, after the regional Communist party boss.

