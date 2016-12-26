BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry expects non-financial outbound direct investment will be 1.12 trillion yuan ($161.19 billion) in 2016 and foreign direct investment would be 785 billion yuan in 2016, Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng said at a national conference.

The commerce ministry said on Monday that it would promote the healthy and orderly development of outbound investment and inbound investment cooperation in 2017.

(This story has been refiled to correct investment year in headline to 2016)

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Eric Meijer)