BEIJING (Reuters) - China is investigating a Communist Party official in the restive western region of Xinjiang on suspicion of "serious disciplinary breaches", the graft watchdog said on Thursday, days after an attack on a government building in his prefecture.

In a short statement online, the Xinjiang Discipline Inspection Commission announced the investigation of Zhang Jinbiao, 53, party secretary of Hotan prefecture in south Xinjiang. "Serious disciplinary breaches" is a common euphemism for corruption.

The commission did not give details of Zhang's suspected wrongdoing and did not link it to the attack. He could not be reached for comment.

Zhang is the latest in a long line of party officials to be investigated for graft since President Xi Jinping waged war on corruption in the party after assuming power four years ago. The cases are publicized on state media on an almost daily basis.

Resource-rich Xinjiang has been home to waves of violence in recent years, with hundreds of people killed in incidents often sparked by tensions between the Muslim Uighur people who call the region home and the ethnic majority Han.

Three assailants drove a vehicle into a government building and stabbed two people to death in Karakax County in Hotan last week before being shot dead.

Hotan City party secretary Chen Yuanhua was expelled from the party in September 2016 for taking bribes and misusing public funds.

The former top official of Xinjiang's civil affairs bureau was jailed on Wednesday for 16 years for taking bribes, state media said.

