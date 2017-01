Metro tells you where to place your money for the first week of the NFL playoffs. Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans (-3.5) It’s hard to have faith in the Raiders now that third-string QB Connor Cook will be under center, but in a potentially very low-scoring affair (the betting total is a season-low 35), they can keep it close and perhaps even beat the Texans in Houston. The Texans are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games and are now turning back to Brock Osweiler after some uninspiring play...