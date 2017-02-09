SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Thursday China had not taken any retaliatory measures over plans to deploy a U.S. anti-missile system that warranted official action, although South Korea is ready to lodge a formal complaint if needed.

Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho was answering questions from legislators on whether China was retaliating against South Korean companies for the planned deployment later this year of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system.

China strongly objects to South Korea's plan to host the THAAD battery.

"If China officially takes unfair action against South Korea we would openly move against it, but as long as China says its moves are not related to THAAD and rather, local measures at home, the South Korean government cannot accuse China of retaliating," said Yoo.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)