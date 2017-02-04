BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese industry called on Saturday for talks with the United States to seek an end to anti-dumping duties imposed on its exports of large washing machines, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The U.S. International Trade Commission last month made a final finding of harm to a U.S. manufacturer after a Commerce Department probe found some large residential washers were being imported from China at below fair value.

"The move hurts not only Chinese manufacturers, but also the interests of U.S. consumers," the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME) said, according to Xinhua.

"The chamber is concerned about the U.S. use of trade remedy measures to protect its own market, and hopes to solve the issue through negotiations to gain win-win results."

The investigation followed a petition by Whirlpool Corp<WHR.N> over imports of washers manufactured in China by two South Korean companies, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd <005930.KS>and LG Electronics Inc <066570.KS>.

The ITC decision imposed of final duties of up to 52.5 percent.

In 2015, U.S. imports of such washers from China were valued at an estimated $1.1 billion.

