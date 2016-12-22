ADVERTISEMENT
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Yesterday 8:04 pm

Popular vote determines Clinton 'biggest loser'

Clinton won the popular vote with 2.9 million more Americans "with her" than those who voted for Trump.

Hillary Clinton is the first women in U.S. history to win a major party presidential nomination.

Hillary Clinton is the first women in U.S. history to win a major party presidential nomination.

Reuters

Photo:

The final tally is in and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton trumped President-elect Donald Trump in the popular vote. She lost the Electoral College vote, but Clinton has another consolation prize – she garnered more votes than any other presidential candidate in U.S. history.

Clinton received 2.9 million more votes than Trump, according to CNN, with 65,844,954 (48.2 percent) to the GOP elect’s 62,979,879 (46.1 percent).

Andrew Jackson won by more than 10 percent in 1824, but John Quincy Adams became president, according to US Elections Atlas. Samuel Tilden earned 3 percent more votes than Rutherford B. Hayes, who won by one electoral vote.

Democrat and first female major party presidential nominee Clinton won 2.1 percent more votes than Trump, but only succeeded in earning 227 electoral votes to Trump’s 304.

Trump took to his main means of communication – Twitter – in November to say he won the popular vote “if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.”

On Wednesday, the president-elect tweeted that an Electoral College win “is much more difficult & sophisticated than the popular vote.”

An hour later, the next POTUS tweeted that he “would have done even better in the election, if that is possible, if the winner was based on [the] popular vote.”

A Monster Calls

'A Monster Calls' is an unusually grim children's movie

‘A Monster Calls’ Director: J.A. Bayona Stars: Lewis MacDougall, Felicity Jones Rating: PG-13 4 (out of 5) Globes Go after your dreams. Overcome adversity. Believe in yourself. You are special. These are the messages children’s movies offer young viewers. “A Monster Calls” preaches none of this, but it does add these lessons to the pile: Life is hard. People are complicated. Emotions are messy. Your loved ones will one day die and you can do nothing to stop that. These are not, perhaps,...
John Cena is the figurehead of the content overload era.

WWE Talk: The state of wrestling - content overload

When I was growing up, wrestling was easy to follow. In the 90s, we were served a healthy, but dense diet of a 2-hour Monday Night Raw. I say dense, because only the top stars of the day were televised. From Hulk Hogan to Randy Savage all the way down to the Red Rooster and Virgil, they were all famous. Fans of the late 80s-early 90s era of WWF still remember every name on that card, because it was limited. Even prior to that, we were given the occasional Saturday Night’s Main event and...
The best things we ate in 201617Photos

The best things we ate in 2016

This year we launched an exciting new column in all three of our cities called Eat Like an Insider. In it, we asked food folks we found interesting — restaurateurs, chefs, bartenders, entrepreneurs — to share their favorite places and things to eat in each of our respective cities. The column (in my humble opinion) was a success, and we’re excited to continue the concept in 2017 — but first, we went back to our brave group of  participants and asked them just one last question: What was the...
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. croons and swoons his way to the Pops

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. croons and swoons his way to the Pops

When Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. won NBC’s "America’s Got Talent" five years ago, he had no idea that he'd continue on with his arsenal of good time swing and emotive, clarion vocal skills. He loved standard jazz classics by his heroes, Sinatra and Bing Crosby, and was simply happy to keep their legacy alive. But then again, Murphy Jr. never though he’d make it out of a Michigan car wash where he sang Sinatra tunes to his co-workers. Fast forward to the present, and not only has he released a...
Emile Hirsch

Emile Hirsch worries hipsters don't watch horror movies anymore

Not everyone was happy Emile Hirsch was making “The Autopsy of Jane Doe.” It’s a horror movie, a genre not everyone respects. The actor remembers meeting with an acting teacher friend in Los Angeles. He showed her the script for the film, which involves two medical examiners (eventually played by Hirsch and Brian Cox) who find strange and terrifying things when working on the mysterious corpse of a young woman (Olwen Kelly). “She was just disgusted,” Hirsch recalls. “She said ‘Why are you doing...
Live by Night

Ben Affleck's 'Live by Night' fails to bring back the gangster movie

‘Live by Night’ Director: Ben Affleck Stars: Ben Affleck, Zoe Saldana Rating: R 2 (out of 5) Globes They don’t make them like they used to. We hear that about movies a lot these days, especially since today’s Hollywood only makes two or three genres. That’s why it’s always a treat to see, say, a gangster movie — and then always a sock to the gut when they’re pitiful messes. If any movie’s going to revive a sadly dead genre, it’s not going to be Ben Affleck’s “Live by Night,” a movie that only...
Hidden Figures

'Hidden Figures' will make you pine for a better world than our own

‘Hidden Figures’ Director: Theodore Melfi Stars: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer Rating: PG-13 3 (out of 5) Globes First “Moana,” now “Hidden Figures”: Feel-good crowd pleasers are for grumps now, too. When the new Disney opus arrived days after the election, its message about triumphing against adversity rang like profound gospel, even for those who’d usually find such sentiments stock. But “Moana” has nothing on “Hidden Figures.” Here’s a film that arrives at the tail-end of a brutal year...
Rogue One

Geek Girl in Hollywood: Looking back on 2016

It's been a challenging year to say the least. OK, fine — it totally sucked. Big time. I don’t know about you, but I’m holding my breath until it’s over. It’s certainly been a wild year for entertainment. Let’s take a look at some of the big moments of 2016: Celebrity deaths If there is anyone left, I think we should wrap them in fluffy blankets and put them in a bunker until Jan. 1. We’ve lost so many celebrities, from actors to musicians and comedians. Here’s a tiny sampling: David Bowie,...

U.S. parents accept children's transgender identity by age three
New York

Police released these images of a man wanted in connection to the stabbing of a tourist in Midtown. 4Photos

NYPD release photos, video of alleged suspect in Midtown stabbing

Today 7:17 am The NYPD has released surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in connection to a Midtown stabbing.  The 23-year-old victim was walking near the southeast corner of Madison Avenue and East 46th Street at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday when a man approached him from behind and stabbed him in the head, police said. The suspect then fled. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released.  ABC7 identified the victim as Connor Rasmussen of Puyallup, Washington,...

Philadelphia

The Eagles defense will have its hands full with Odell Beckham Jr.

3 things to watch for on the Philly side as the Eagles host the Giants

Yesterday 3:59 pm The Eagles have nothing to play for but pride. Luckily for them, they'll be playing a heated division rival in prime time Thursday night — a contest they'll surely find a way to get themselves up for — as the 10-2 Giants come to town. Even with a 5-9 record and disappointing one-point loss in Baltimore last week, the Eagles have a lot to build on and fans will be looking to see progress from rookie Carson Wentz and from an incredibly inconsistent defense. Here are three things to watch for when...

Boston

