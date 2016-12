(Reuters) - The Connecticut Supreme Court on Friday instated the 2002 murder conviction of Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel on a charge that he murdered his neighbor in 1975, rejecting his argument that his lawyer at trial was inadequate.

Skakel, the nephew of Robert F. Kennedy's widow, Ethel Kennedy, was freed from a prison sentence by a lower court in November 2013.

