By Francesco Guarascio

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - Italian conservative Antonio Tajani established a strong lead in a first round of voting for European Parliament president on Tuesday following a coalition deal with the liberals.

Tajani won 274 of the 683 valid votes cast, opening up a strong lead over centre-left candidate and fellow Italian Gianni Pittella who had 183. Four other candidates had scores between 43 and 77. If no candidate in the 751-seat chamber has a majority after two afternoon ballots, the top two will contest a decisive fourth round on Tuesday evening.

The last-minute withdrawal of centrist Guy Verhofstadt, a former Belgian prime minister, before voting began, strengthened the hand of Tajani and underlined how mainstream, pro-EU parties are trying to keep a grip against a vocal euroskeptic minority.

The European Parliament is a key player in approving European Union legislation, part of a triumvirate with the executive European Commission and the European Council of member states.

Verhofstadt, a leading European federalist who is also the Parliament's point man on the Brexit negotiations, highlighted the challenges the Union faces, including hostility from Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The vote has been unusually controversial since the centre-left Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group, the second biggest after the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) group, broke a grand coalition with the EPP and the liberals in order to field its own candidate to succeed President Martin Schulz.

The S&D had previously agreed, when its candidate Schulz was re-elected in 2014 with EPP backing, to support an EPP candidate this time round. That rift in the mainstream has been seen as giving a potentially greater voice to euroskeptics who have been bolstered by Britain's referendum vote last year to quit the EU.

The showdown could give a kingmaker role to anti-EU parties, including Marine Le Pen and her French National Front and British Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage and his 20-strong delegation from the UK Independence Party.

However, EPP efforts now focus on attracting the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, whose candidate finished third in the first round. Led by Britain's ruling Conservatives and including Poland's right-wing PiS ruling party, the ECR's votes would take Tajani close to a majority.

POWERS

The Parliament has substantial powers to block or amend EU legislation sought by the Commission and member states. Schulz, who is returning to a prominent role in German domestic politics, had worked in the framework of the grand coalition to smooth the passage of legislation with the Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker.

A win for Tajani would give the EPP control of all three presidencies of the key EU political institutions, raising calls in some quarters for either Juncker or European Council President Donald Tusk to make way for a figure from the left.

However, there is no clear consensus on that happening.

Verhofstadt said of his party's alliance with the centre-right: "It is a first and important step in the building up of a pro-European coalition ... that is absolutely necessary with Trump, with Putin, with many other challenges Europe faces."

Tajani, 63, has been a close ally of Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Parliament will also have to sign off on a divorce deal with Britain, probably by late 2018 or early 2019, just as lawmakers are campaigning for an EU-wide legislative election in May 2019.

Tajani said: "We need to be very balanced, we need to defend the rights of Europe but we also have to think that in the future the UK will be an important partner for us."

(Additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing Alissa de Carbonnel and Philip Blenkinsop/Jeremy Gaunt)