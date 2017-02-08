Top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway admitted her fault in citing a massacre in Bowling Green, Kentucky, that did not occur, on CNN Tuesday, while telling the network that it wasn't "fake news."

Conway, who appeared on "State of the Union" with host Jake Tapper Tuesday night acknowledged that not all mainstream news sources are “fake news,” a criticism Trump accused CNN and other media outlets of in recent months.

"I don't think CNN is 'fake news,’” Conway, counselor to the president, said, adding that some outlets, however, do sloppy reporting. “I think there are some reports everywhere, in print, on TV, on radio, in conversation, that are not well-researched and are sometimes based on falsehoods.”

Just over a week before his inauguration, Trump refused to take a question from CNN reporter Jim Acosta during a press conference, calling the network "fake news."

"Don't be rude. No, I'm not going to give you a question. You are fake news," Trump said in response to Acosta requesting a question.

The president has also repeatedly berated The New York Times, the Washington Post, NBC News and BuzzFeed in tweets.

Conway also told Tapper she “regretted tremendously” her criticism of the press for not covering the massacre, which she had cited last week in defense of President Trump’s crackdown on travel that targets seven Muslim-majority nations.

"I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre," Conway, said on MSNBC last Thursday. "Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered."

Shortly after her comment went viral, Conway took to Twitter, claiming that she meant to say terrorists instead of massacre. She added that the media has made similar mistakes.

Tapper asked Conway about another false claim from the White House — Trump's assertion earlier that day that the murder rate was the highest in 47 years.

"Everyday there are these sprays of attack and sprays of falsehoods coming from the White House. It would be better if they were not coming from the White House, for me and for you," Tapper said.

"Agreed, and let me just say it has to go both ways. I do, Jake, I sincerely don't see a lot of difference in coverage from when he was a candidate and when he became the Republican nominee, the president-elect and, indeed the President," Conway responded.