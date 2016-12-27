The Democrats may not have had what it took to beat Trump with Hillary Clinton, but President Obama is sure that if the constitution allowed it, he could have won a third term.

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I — if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Obama told his former senior adviser, David Axelrod, on Monday’s “Axe Files” podcast, according to Politico. “I know that in conversations that I’ve had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one.”

Just hours after the interview Trump responded on Twitter, blasting Obama’s confidence: “President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! - jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.”

The 22nd amendment limits the president to two elected terms, but Obama, when discussing Clinton’s campaign in the interview said that it was “nonsense” that the Democrats were not still helping the white working class voters who had turned to Trump, the New York Times reported.

“Look, the Affordable Care Act benefits a huge number of Trump voters,” Obama said. “There are a lot of folks in places like West Virginia or Kentucky who didn’t vote for Hillary, didn’t vote for me, but are being helped by this.”