'Covfefe' stumps 2017 National Spelling Bee Champion Ananya Vinay

Apparently, “covfefe” is confusing enough to stump a national spelling champion.

On Thursday, twelve-year-old Ananya Vinay won the Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling 35 words in a row until she was asked to spell “covfefe.”

Ananya appeared on CNN’s “New Day” this morning to discuss her big spelling bee win. Show hosts Alisyn Camerota and Chris Cuomo decided to ask her to spell “covfefe” – the typo made by President Trump in an unfinished late-night tweet that quickly went viral.

It was at that moment Ananya’s winning streak came to a screeching halt.

Like any spelling bee contestant, Ananya asks questions about the word to try and understand it better.

“Language of origin?” she asks. They both responded by saying it’s “gibberish.”

At that point, Ananya began to appear stumped by the word and asks for the word’s part of speech and Cuomo replied, “It could be a noun, but may be used as a verb and as an insult.”

The 12-year-old spelling champion finally attempts to spell the word and guesses “coffee”

“Good enough,” Cuomo says while smiling. “That’s the only good answer we’ve heard about that word in days,” he added.

Watch the video below.

Spelling Bee Champ Ananya Vinay tries to spell covfefe on CNN's "New Day"