(The Sports Xchange) - Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott wants to see "closure" on the NFL's domestic violence inquiry related to the assault accusations made by his ex-girlfriend over the summer.

Elliott, the league's leading rusher this season as a rookie, was accused of a second domestic violence incident involving the woman, who said she was hurt in a July argument.

"I do want closure," Elliott told reporters after the Cowboys' 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional playoff game Sunday. "I would rather it not drag on this long. If there was something to find, which there's not, they would've found it by now. The police did a very thorough investigation. I will tell you this -- it just seems like they're dragging their feet right now. Who knows, man? I'm just ready for it to end."

The league's investigation will determine whether Elliott violated its personal conduct policy.

The NFL has submitted follow-up questions to Elliott within the last month, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Elliott, 21, is still in the process of responding to the questions. Any potential discipline from the NFL would be for the 2017 season.

Over the summer, Elliott's ex-girlfriend posted pictures of her bruised arms on Instagram and tagged Elliott, sparking an investigation that has lasted the entire season.

Police in Aventura, Fla., were also called to Elliott's apartment in February -- months before the 2016 NFL Draft -- to investigate an altercation involving the same woman, according USA Today.

Elliott, who was not arrested and did not face charges related to the alleged incidents, said he was interviewed by the NFL during the season. He insists he did nothing wrong.

Elliott, drafted fourth overall by the Cowboys out of Ohio State, finished as the NFL's leading rusher with 1,631 yards on 322 carries. He also ran for 15 touchdowns, and caught 32 passes for 363 yards and a score.

Elliott ran for 125 yards on 22 carries in Sunday's loss to the Packers.

(Editing by Steve Keating in Toronto)