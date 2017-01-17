ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse <CSGN.S> Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam sees market conditions improving during 2017 as the bank's reorganization gathers pace and its efficiency drive continues.

Switzerland's second-biggest lender has accelerated its transformation and achieved "a lot" in 12 months, Thiam told Bloomberg TV in an interview from Davos on Tuesday.

"After a year in 2016 where you saw revenues really go down (across the sector)...hopefully 2017 will be better but all this is markets permitting," he said.

"Certainty we see a strength in fixed income, you can see that. You can see the securitized products market going. You can see generally global credit products growing. You can see leveraged finance still at a reasonable level of activity," he said, while the equities business would have a "reasonable" year.

Credit Suisse was now in a decent capital position and was progressing at "full speed" toward the flotation of its Swiss bank unit later this year, Thiam said.

