The father of the young woman who died while broadcasting herself on Facebook Live is blasting her friends for passively watching the grim scene.

Keiana Herndon was with her 1-year-old son, talking and singing to viewers from her home in El Dorado, Arkansas, when she collapsed off screen and could be heard struggling to breathe on Dec. 28.

Viewers went from a handful to “too many” as the boy began screaming, Herndon’s uncle told KATV.

He said thousands of Herndon’s friends were watching the clip for 30 minutes, until a friend arrived to find her and turn off the stream of the now-deleted video.

“It's amazing for someone to sit there and see somebody or hear them take their last breath, and nobody did anything,” Herndon’s father Richard told KARK.

The mother of two was struggling with thyroid problems before her death, family members said.

A GoFundMe page in her honor said “Keiana was a beautiful, free spirited and loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. The abundance of love she spread, I know that we can show our love during this time.”