Deadly New Jersey standoff ends after 35 hours with suspect's surrender

An armed suspect was arrested on Thursday following a 35-hour standoff in Trenton, New Jersey, that left a bystander dead when the man opened fire on officers, according to police and media reports.

Three Mercer County sheriff's deputies were lightly injured during the standoff, WPVI reported.

Police with rifles and armored trucks had swarmed a neighborhood on Wednesday and stayed through the night, talking through a bullhorn to negotiate with the barricaded suspect, according to footage from Philadelphia TV station WPVI.

People living near the standoff in Trenton, which is 30 miles (48 km) northeast of Philadelphia, were forced to evacuate.

The suspect, Tyleeb Reese, who had been sought by the U.S. Marshals Service, surrendered late on Thursday afternoon after a standoff lasting about 35 hours, New Jersey State Police spokesman Lawrence Peele said by phone.

Footage on CBS 3 Philadelphia showed the suspect shirtless as he exited the house with his hands up.

The suspect opened fire on Wednesday on officers approaching his home to serve a warrant, according to WPVI.

The warrant was related to an offense under Megan's Law, which is New Jersey legislation imposing registration obligations on sex offenders, according to a report from NJ.com.

The officers backed away while under fire and a bystander was struck by gunfire and died, according to local media reports that cited police.

It was not clear if the bystander was killed by the suspect or if officers had returned fire and accidentally hit the bystander.

In an attempt to negotiate with the suspect, police at one point sent a robot on wheels to deliver a cell phone to him.

Neighbors were rattled by the gunfire and the standoff.

"The kids can't go to school, people can't go to work, can't move your cars - it's just too much drama for me," resident Carmella Newson told WPVI.

It was not immediately clear if Reese, who according to media reports is 35 years old, has an attorney.

His arrest came on the same day a standoff in rural Arkansas concluded with the arrest of a man who police say is suspected of killing a sheriff's deputy and two women.