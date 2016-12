Forget Hatchimals. Real eagle eggs in Florida are going to hatch and you can watch! Mama recently laid two eggs and awaits the arrival of her eaglets. While making funeral plans for her daughter Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds was rushed to a hospital for a possible stroke. Reynolds played the sassy mom to Debra Messing’s character, Grace, in “Will & Grace.”

Because 2016 has struck fear in the hearts of many pop culture fans, a GoFundMe to protect Betty White from the bloodthirsty year has been set up.

If 2016 takes Betty White. You guys know what we have to do, right?!? pic.twitter.com/KN3kTRlUn8 — youtube/Alonzo (@alonzolerone) December 27, 2016 Betty White avoiding the Grim Reaper in 2016 pic.twitter.com/UIjPeeqRku — Thomas (@thomasjbrand) December 27, 2016

A Mexican girl’s 15th birthday party invitation accidentally went viral. Thousands showed up and one man died during the festivities after stepping in front of a racing horse.

A Michigan federal judge ruled that police can shoot a dog for barking when officers enter a building or home. President-elect Donald Trump turned back the clock – to the 1990s – and channeled his inner Wayne and Garth in a Twitter burn on POTUS Obama. He could be riding the wave of 90s nostalgia.