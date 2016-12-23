BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Friday that deepening commercial cooperation with the United States will not change when leadership in Washington does.

Shen Danyang, the spokesman for the ministry, told a news briefing that the U.S. government will continue to see mutual benefits from trade with China.

On Jan. 20, Donald Trump will succeed Barack Obama as U.S. president.

