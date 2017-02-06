ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, February 06, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 2:43 pm

Democrats discuss Trump impeachment

With a minority in Congress, it would be difficult for Democrats to find support for impeachment.

Democrats are already discussing the possibility of Trump's impeachemnt

Democrats are already discussing the possibility of Trump's impeachemnt

Reuters

Photo:

Just a couple weeks into Trump's administration, some Democrats are already contemplating the president's possible impeachment.

Rep. Maxine Waters of California tweeted last week that her "greatest desire was to lead @realDonaldTrump right into impeachment."

Answering a question on the statement at a news conference Monday she said "I have not called for the impeachment yet. He's doing it himself," according to CNN.

RELATED: What does it take to impeach a president?

"Let me just say that the statement I made is a statement in response to questions and pleas that I'm getting from many citizens across this country. What are we going to do? How can a president who is acting in the manner that he's acting?"

A White House official told CNN that Waters comments were an example of "extreme rhetoric from a completely out-of-touch party."

In her own response to Waters tweet, House minority leader Nancy Pelosi noted that Trump had been reckless as president so far, but not criminal, according to The Hill.

“[There] are grounds for displeasure and unease in the public about the performance of this president, who has acted in a way that is strategically incoherent, that is incompetent and that is reckless,” Pelosi told reporters. “And that is not grounds for impeachment."

If Pelosi does find criminal reasons for impeachment and more Democrats follow those calls, it may be a bumpy road ahead. The full House has to vote on each article of impeachment, requiring a majority to approve the article, which is then sent to the Senate for trial. Currently, the GOP is the majority in the House and Senate. 

More about Donald Trump

Lawyers set up provisional headquarters in a cafe area at JFK Airport, Jan. 30, 2017.2Photos

Activist lawyers at JFK airport diner close up shop

In an airport diner, throngs of lawyers assembled to fight around the clock for detained immigrants and refugees who were blocked from entering the United States last month. Central Diner, at John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal A, was their home for the past week. But now, these teams of attorneys overseen by the American Civil Liberties Union are packing up their makeshift office, The New York Times reported Monday. The next legal battle against President Donald Trump's executive...
'Negative polls are fake news:' Trump blasts media in latest tweetsThe Foreman Forecast: Trouble in TrumptownTrump's America: Making America Shut up Again
Seth Rollins is on the shelf. At least that's what WWE wants us to believe.

WWE Talk: Is the Seth Rollins injury a total work?

After the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time at the hands of my New England Patriots, we are knee deep in the road to WrestleMania. Knee deep in a road? Does that metaphor make any sense? Does life make sense? What is life? Philosophy aside, all wrestling mark eyes seem to be on the well-being of a certain architect. An architect who was very recently rebuilt in rehab fell victim to a karmic return of the injuries he doled out to the likes of Sting and Finn Balor. Yes, Seth Rollins...
Bill Belichick sent Stephen Gostkowski out for a 33-yard field goal with less than 10 minutes left in Super Bowl LI.

The anatomy of the Patriots' epic Super Bowl LI comeback win

Here’s going to be the most forgotten aspect of the New England Patriots’ epic comeback in Super Bowl LI:  Bill Belichick’s decision to send Stephen Gostkowski out for a 33-yard field goal rather than make a desperate attempt at fourth-and-15, even considering the 28-9 deficit the Patriots faced against the Atlanta Falcons with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game. Desperate times call for measures much the same, and the Patriots were just that.  What good was the sure-thing considering...
Boston Ballet Ball 2017 co-chairs Hannah Grove and Alison Quirk19Photos

The Boston Ballet's Ball of Enchantment was this weekend's most glamorous engagement [PHOTOS]

The Castle at Park Plaza played host to a dreamy fairy tale scene that appeared to be plucked from the sets of Marius Petipa's "The Sleeping Beauty." The Boston Ballet's Ball of Enchantment was held Saturday evening, for a night of cocktails, entertainment and mingling between the esteemed company, trustees and patrons of the Boston Ballet. RELATED: 'Our American Hamlet' kicks off Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's spring program Co-chairs Hannah Grove and Alison Quirk helmed the annual...
Zayn Malik seen on the streets of Manhattan on December 9, 2016 in New York City.

Zayn Malik slams critics over anxiety

Zayn Malik has a message for all of his, um, haters.  The singer and former One Direction boy bander took to Twitter over the weekend to remind everyone that he’s here to stay.  Related: Zayn Malik reveals struggle with anxiety According to Daily Mail, The “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer has only sporadically appeared on stage, thanks to his struggle with anxiety. And I guess somebody told him that because of said struggle, he should just quit music all together. But even I, a humble gossip...
Alex Karpovksy, Ray Ploshansky in 'Girls,' at the Season 6 premiere. 

‘Girls’ Alex Karpovsky: 'Ray would flip the f—k out' about Trump

Alex Karpovksy’s irascible, endearing Ray is the moral center of “Girls,” the elder in the friend group who offers a critical take on their narcissism. Ahead of the show’s final season, the 41-year-old Newton, Mass. native tells us what Ray’s doing back with Marnie and how his conscientious — albeit existentially conflicted — character would have found his calling as an activist post Trump’s election.   Related: Andrew Rannells: Elijah thinks he's the star of 'Girls' Ray is back with Marnie....
Kedi

'Kedi' is the Turkish cat documentary that will save us all

‘Kedi’ Director: Ceyda Torun Genre: Cat documentary Rating: NR 4 (out of 5) Globes Every now and then, the political columnist Ana Marie Cox floods her Twitter feed with cute pet photos. Sometimes it’s because the world suddenly got awful. Other times it’s just ‘cause. She's been doing it a lot more recently, for obvious reasons, each one a virtual tidal wave of feline and canine whippersnappers. Each bout is so numerous and aggressive they can almost be annoying; there’s so much adorbs you may...
Tom Brady became one of us in the aftermath of Deflategate.

Tom Brady and the Super Bowl LI champion Patriots - the perfect Boston story

This year’s Patriots were so perfectly Boston. In beating the Falcons in Super Bowl LI Sunday night in Houston, the Pats extended their middle finger to the rest of the NFL, just like Bostonians enjoy nothing more than giving the rest of the country a giant F-U at every opportunity. Now, Bill Belichick has always been one of us. He’s gritty, he’s no nonsense, he doesn’t care about what the rest of the country thinks of him, and most important, he has that Will Hunting,...
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrate their fifth Super Bowl win Sunday night in Houston.

Patriots overcome greatest deficit in Super Bowl history to beat Falcons

Three things we learned from the Patriots absolutely unreal comeback Sunday night in Super Bowl LI: 1. This was the greatest Super Bowl ever played Yeah, we seem to say that every few years when a moment of drama transforms early February on the NFL's largest stage. But this was it, seeing as it was the first Super Bowl to ever go into overtime, never mind the epic comeback on the part of the New England Patriots, who fought back from a 25-point deficit to force an extra period and beat the...

Most Commented

Brady loses his shirt, but smiling after emotional Super win
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Rendering of "We Were Strangers Once Too"3Photos

New sculpture in Times Square is a Valentine to immigrants

Today 2:11 pm Times Square is giving a Valentine to all the immigrants of New York City. A new heart-shaped sculpture called “We Were Once Strangers Too” will be unveiled today on Duffy Square, which won the Times Square Alliance’s ninth annual heart-themed design competition for Valentine’s Day. It’s made up of 33 rods ringed in red and pink bands showing the number of immigrants from over 100 countries who call NYC home — out of a city of 8.25 million, 3.13 million residents were born in another country,...

Philadelphia

The Steelers will almost certainly resign free agent Le'Veon Belll.

When does NFL free agency start (in 2017)?

Today 1:41 pm The NFL continues to dominate the year-round sports calendar. The next important date for football fans — and front office personnel — to note is March 9. Beginning on March 1, NFL teams can use the franchise tag. And pecularly, still, NFL teams can "negotiate" with prospective free agents between March 7 and March 9. But the 9th at 4 p.m. is when contracts can be signed and announced.  There are some big name free agents available this offseason so there will surely be a little bit of a...

Boston

Seth Rollins is on the shelf. At least that's what WWE wants us to believe.

WWE Talk: Is the Seth Rollins injury a total work?

Today 2:17 pm After the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time at the hands of my New England Patriots, we are knee deep in the road to WrestleMania. Knee deep in a road? Does that metaphor make any sense? Does life make sense? What is life? Philosophy aside, all wrestling mark eyes seem to be on the well-being of a certain architect. An architect who was very recently rebuilt in rehab fell victim to a karmic return of the injuries he doled out to the likes of Sting and Finn Balor. Yes, Seth Rollins...


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Read

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Viral News
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
Top Lifestyle News