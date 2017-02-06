Democrats discuss Trump impeachment

Just a couple weeks into Trump's administration, some Democrats are already contemplating the president's possible impeachment.
Rep. Maxine Waters of California tweeted last week that her "greatest desire was to lead @realDonaldTrump right into impeachment."
Answering a question on the statement at a news conference Monday she said "I have not called for the impeachment yet. He's doing it himself," according to CNN.
RELATED: What does it take to impeach a president?
"Let me just say that the statement I made is a statement in response to questions and pleas that I'm getting from many citizens across this country. What are we going to do? How can a president who is acting in the manner that he's acting?"
A White House official told CNN that Waters comments were an example of "extreme rhetoric from a completely out-of-touch party."
In her own response to Waters tweet, House minority leader Nancy Pelosi noted that Trump had been reckless as president so far, but not criminal, according to The Hill.
“[There] are grounds for displeasure and unease in the public about the performance of this president, who has acted in a way that is strategically incoherent, that is incompetent and that is reckless,” Pelosi told reporters. “And that is not grounds for impeachment."
If Pelosi does find criminal reasons for impeachment and more Democrats follow those calls, it may be a bumpy road ahead. The full House has to vote on each article of impeachment, requiring a majority to approve the article, which is then sent to the Senate for trial. Currently, the GOP is the majority in the House and Senate.